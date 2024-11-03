Bills K Tyler Bass breaks franchise record with game-winning kick vs. Dolphins
A missed extra point almost gave the Buffalo Bills another reason to bring in additional competition for veteran kicker Tyler Bass, but his last-minute field goal gave him much-needed redemption.
With the team's Week 9 clash with the Miami Dolphins tied at 27-27, Bass was called upon to convert a 61-yard field goal to give the Bills the lead with under a minute remaining. With all the noise about his season-stretching struggles (which manifested earlier in the game in the form of a missed extra point), he came through with the game-winner with five seconds left. Buffalo would go on to win 30-27. He would finish three-of-three on field goals and made one of his two extra points.
Bass' last field goal would not only be an emotional kick, but a historic one, setting the Buffalo franchise record for longest converted field goal at 61 yards. The previous record was held by Steve Christie, who had a 59-yarder in 1993. Bass' previous long was from 58 yards.
The longest field goal is not the only record Bass holds for Buffalo. He also owns the most field goal attempts in a game with eight, the most field goals made in a game with six, and the most points scored in a season with 141 back in 2020.
This season, Bass has made 15 of 18 field goals and 27 of 30 extra points in nine games. The misses have been a concern, especially with shorter kicks like the extra point, but his 61-yarder saved him from another week of questioning.
Bass hopes that his historic field goal will help smooth over the missed extra points and give him hero status for the week.
