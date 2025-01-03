Buffalo Bills defender is extremely close to huge contract bonus
The Buffalo Bills are entering their Week 18 matchup against the AFC East rival New England Patriots with nothing to play for other than pride. They have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture and can not move up or down in the standings.
Due to that scenario, the Bills are not expected to play their starters for long. Some may not play at all.
Von Miller, the longtime star pass rusher who has started falling off a bit, is extremely close to reaching a huge contract bonus.
Miller is only one sack away from receiving a $1.5 million incentive. There are other players on the roster who are battling for contract incentives as well.
Taron Johnson would receive $250,000 if he gets an interception, DaQuan Jones only needs half of a sack to get $250,000, and Dawson Knox needs eight catches and 89 yards to get $250,000.
There is a very strong chance that none of these bonuses will end up being reached this week.
Looking closer at Miller in particular, he has struggled to be consistent this season. At 35 years old, there are many who believe that he is simply starting to age.
On the season, Miller has played in 12 games. He has racked up 16 tackles and five sacks. However, he has only recorded one sack since November 17th.
It is unknown how much Buffalo will let him play this week. Miller's incentive is much bigger than the other players who could reach theirs, which begs the question of whether or not the Bills would let him play longer to go after it.
Hopefully, one way or another, Miller is able to become a high impact player in the postseason. He isn't going to be an every down star anymore, but he could be a dangerous pass rush threat in certain scenarios.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening this week. Miller has a lot of money on the line and if given a chance he will go all-out to try and earn it.
