Bills' GM Brandon Beane's post-minicamp injury update: 'Everyone will be ready'
Getting healthy and staying healthy are primary offseason goals across the NFL and the Buffalo Bills are trending in the right direction.
General manager Brandon Beane provided an optimistic outlook at the conclusion of the Bills' three-day mandatory minicamp in Orchard Park.
"It's been a good spring," said Beane in a media scrum on Thursday. "We got some guys nicked up. We gotta get them healthy. I'm ready to get a break, ready for everyone to get a break. I'll be excited when we get to St. John Fisher [for training camp]."
Buffalo opened minicamp with seven players unavailable to participate due injury, mostly amongst the linebacking corps. Fortunately, however, both starting linebackers were on the field. Terrel Bernard was a full go and Matt Milano, who suffered a season-ending leg injury last October, was a limited participant.
"Right now, health, that's our concern. Some guys are nicked up there [at linebacker]. Obviously, Matt's working his way back. It's good to see him back on the field," said Beane.
In a positive development, no new significant injuries occurred this week although starting receiver Khalil Shakir suffered an apparent lower-body issue that appears to be minor in terms of severity.
"There's a few here and there. We got some nicks and bruises. I think Khalil is gonna be okay," said Beane. "I'm hopeful that everyone will be ready when we start [training camp], or close, is the goal. Obviously, they gotta work through the summer."
As the team embarks on a five-week break, Beane delivered a reminder on the importance of rest and recuperation.
"Recharge, refresh. Get away. We got a long grind [awaiting]. Let's be fresh when we get back," said Beane.
The Bills will report to training camp on July 23 in Rochester.