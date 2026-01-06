Post-season 2026 Bills mock draft brings in 'finesse-oriented edge rusher'

The regular season is behind us as the Buffalo Bills prepare for what they hope will be a deep run in the NFL playoffs.

As the No. 6 seed, they will start on the road, taking on the No. 3 seed, the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Buffalo believes they have the roster needed to take on any team, but that doesn't mean there aren't shortcomings.

Offensively, they need more help at wide receiver. Throughout the season, there were far too many examples of the aerial attack slowing down, which should never happen with Josh Allen under center.

They can also use a dominant pass rusher after a season where Greg Rousseau led them in sacks with seven. That's where PFF's Trevor Sikkema focuses in his post-regular season mock draft. Sikkema predicts that the Bills will select Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height at No. 24 overall.

"Height pairs ideal length with long arms and quick hands, deploying a refined pass-rush arsenal that produced a 92.4 PFF pass-rush grade and a 22.2% pass-rush win rate in 2025 as part of Texas Tech’s dominant defensive line. He’s the type of quick, finesse-oriented edge rusher the Bills are currently missing," Sikkema wrote.

Bills ignore big-play WR for pass-rushing specialist

Most mock drafts have the Bills focusing on the receiver position, which is sensible considering the lack of development from Keon Coleman. Their 2024 second-round pick had 38 receptions for 404 yards with four touchdowns and was a healthy scratch in four games.

A potential replacement is on the board in this mock, with Washington’s Denzel Boston available. He offers size similar to Coleman, but is better at creating separation, which is a need for Buffalo. Despite this, Sikkema believes Height is the correct choice.

If the Bills did bring in the Texas Tech edge, they will be landing a player who spent time with four different programs before his breakout campaign in 2025. Height exploded for 10 sacks this season, emerging as one of the premier pass rushers in this class.

