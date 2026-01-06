Bills likely shorthanded again at important position entering NFL Playoffs

It's nowhere these Buffalo Bills haven't before.

In fact, it was also the case heading into the 2025 regular season opener.

With the Bills preparing to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars for a January 11 matchup on NFL Wild Card Weekend, head coach Sean McDermott revealed that first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston likely won't be available for the postseason opener.

Hairston, who began the regular season on Injured Reserve, is one of only three true boundary cornerbacks remaining on the Bills' 53-man roster after the team lost trusted reserve Ja'Marcus Ingram to the Houston Texans in a minor fiasco made possible by Darius Slay.

"Max Hairston, unlikely to play this week. We'll see where that goes as we move forward," said McDermott on late Monday afternoon in Orchard Park.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass for a touchdown under coverage from Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One day earlier, Hairston suffered a fourth-quarter right leg injury while making a tackle in a 35-8 win over the New York Jets. He missed the defense's final five snaps as a result.

Although he couldn't say for sure, McDermott suggested the rookie first-rounder's availability is week to week proposition at this point. The Bills will presumably elevate veteran Dane Jackson from the practice squad for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday should Hairston be unavailable.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston makes an interception catching the ball meant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rookie season interrupted again

Hairston suffered a non-contact knee injury early during training camp, but he avoided disaster. Still, the LCL sprain prevented the young player from taking critical developmental reps during the summer, and it kept him out for the first six games of the season.

Making his NFL debut in a 40-9 road win over the Carolina Panthers on October 26, Hairston went onto to appear in all remaining games. He totaled 348 defensive snaps over 11 appearances, including three starts. He recorded interceptions against Kansas City and Miami.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is stopped from going into the end zone by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson, cornerback Maxwell Hairston and defensive end Joey Bosa during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More from McDermott

In an ideal situation, McDermott would have been able to rest Hairston instead of deploying him during garbage time. Unfortunately, lack of numbers did not allow for that luxury.

"You want to be able to protect everyone in a game like that. Unfortunately, you're not able to," said McDermott nearly 24 hours following the victory. "With our situation and the way it was, we have normally four corners on the roster. About a month and a half ago, we're down to three."

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) and Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

