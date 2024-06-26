Bills' Starting Offensive Lineman details pre-training camp plans
If any Buffalo Bills' player deserves a little rest and relaxation, it's starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence.
As a rookie starter , the second-round draft pick was the lone Bills' offensive lineman to play every single offensive snap last season. Now, prior to participating in his second NFL training camp, Torrence has plans to relax leading up to Buffalo's July 23 report date.
"I'm definitely gonna go home for a while and like kinda relax. Not too much, but just for a little bit," said Torrence in an interview with team reporter Maddy Glab earlier this month in Orchard Park.
The Louisiana native had yet to settle on a site, but collaborative workouts are on his agenda.
"I plan on training with some other teammates because I feel like it makes it more competitive and you get more out of it," said Torrence, who is eyeing either Louisiana or Florida for the informal training sessions.
The 24-year-old Torrence also has intentions of spreading good will during his time-off. He will accompany Bills' team pastor Len Vanden Bos on a prison visit, interacting with inmates in an attempt to spread positivity.
"I feel like this is the best time to really enjoy yourself while getting work in because when you come back, you're here for the next 20-something weeks," said Torrence.
