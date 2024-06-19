Second-Year Starting OG sees similar potential from Bills' Fifth-Round Rookie
O'Cyrus Torrence is only one year removed from being the new kid on the Buffalo Bills' interior offensive line.
Successfully navigating his way through the rookie experience, the 2023 second-round draft pick earned the starting right guard role in training camp and proceeded to play every single regular season snap on offense. Addressing reporters in a media scrum after last week's minicamp practices, Torrence highlighted a meaningful change as he enters Year 2.
“I feel like just, it set me up to have a pretty good year like last year, but I feel like I'm in a way more comfortable, stable position than last year, like with the offense and knowing what I'm here to do," said Torrence in an audio clip shared by WGR 550 radio.
The 24-year-old hog-mollie apparently sees similar potential in Bills' rookie center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, who comes to Buffalo after spending three years as the starting center for NCAA powerhouse Georgia. Although he isn't in line to win a starting job as a rookie, Van Pran-Granger gives Buffalo an intriguing prospect at an important position.
“Well, I see somebody who's ready to like to play, and like he's really eager to learn. Like he's the type to ask questions. Like he's what coaches look for," said Torrence. "Like they say, be a sponge, try to absorb everything. That's definitely something he does, and it's just fun to see."
Torrence also appreciates the fact that he and Van Pran-Granger share the same home state despite coming from SEC rival programs.
"And then he's from Louisiana, too, so I got that bias towards him," said Torrence, who started for Louisiana Lafayette prior to transferring to Florida for his final year of collegiate eligibility.