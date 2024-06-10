Former Pro Bowl Center praises Bills' Rookie Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
When it comes to Buffalo Bills' centers, the late Kent Hull is the gold standard, but Eric Wood may be No. 2 on the list.
Forced to retire after nine seasons due to a neck injury uncovered during a physical, Wood has remained a part of the organization as the official radio color analyst and he's been doing his homework on the 2024 Bills.
Naturally, Wood's early film study has focused on rookie center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, who was a three-year starter for national powerhouse Georgia. Wood shared some positive analysis on the fifth-round draft pick via the social media site X.
"I just spent some time watching film of Van Pran Granger and I’m impressed and besides measurables, it’s hard to believe he fell to the Bills in the 5th round. I’m looking forward to training camp practices and preseason games to see how he adjusts to the NFL but playing all his ball in the SEC will help with that!" said Wood in a post last week.
Van Pran-Granger, who made 44 consecutive starts over three seasons, won the 2023 SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference's top offensive lineman.
Draft analyst Jon Ledyard suggested the Bills found a future starting center at No. 141 overall.