Bills' Starting Defensive End impressed by 'mature' rookie Javon Solomon at OTAs
In a perceived blink of an eye, defensive end Greg Rousseau has become somewhat of an elder statesman for the Buffalo Bills.
"Time really flies. One minute you're just getting drafted, just getting up here. Then, next thing you know it's Year 4," said Rousseau earlier this week after an OTAs practice in Orchard Park.
Rousseau, the No. 28 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, has made 46 starts over three seasons. Buffalo exercised his fifth-year option earlier this offseason, ensuring the former first rounder will be under team control through the 2025 campaign.
As a fourth-year pro, the 24-year-old Rousseau is in position to provide guidance for the unseasoned rookies, including fifth-round edge rusher Javon Solomon.
"It's been cool to see the new guys who came in and kinda learn about their stories, learn where they're from," said Rousseau.
Thus far, Rousseau likes what he's seen from the new member of his position group. A somewhat unheralded draft prospect out of Troy, Solomon led all NCAA FBS players in sacks (16.0) last season.
"I like him. I like him, real twitchy, real bendy, got good hands. He's really mature, asks a lot of questions. You can tell that he wants it, and he's not just along for the ride. He's trying to get better everyday, and he's doing just that," said Rousseau.
As for what the future holds, Rousseau is proof of all that can happen in three short years.