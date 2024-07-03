Former Jets' Castoff current Frontrunner in race for Bills' RB2 role
Running back Ty Johnson proved valuable in his first season with the Buffalo Bills, and his performance has apparently earned him the opportunity to compete for the RB2 role.
With Johnson being the most-seasoned option on the current roster, the Bills need to install a primary backup behind RB1 James Cook. Fourth-round rookie Ray Davis and undrafted Frank Gore Jr. will likely factor into the equation, but Johnson's experience gives the sixth-year player an edge.
"We got some young guys in the room that I'm really excited about — Frank and Ray. They're a sponge. They're just learning the offense. I know they're gonna contribute well to the team," said Johnson in an interview with team reporter Maddy Glab.
After the New York Jets released Johnson with a non-football injury designation in 2023, he landed with Buffalo last August and started the season on the Practice Squad. Johnson was called up on October 20 and saw his opportunities increase when the Bills made a mid-season offensive coordinator change to Joe Brady.
Johnson, who will turn 27 years old on September 17, totaled 37 touches on 91 offensive snaps in 2023. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry and 8.9 yards per reception. Going against his old team in
"Just being present every day and just being able to contribute any way possible — did a little special teams, some third downs, routes out of the backfield, little bit of everything," said Johnson.
Johnson flashed as a dangerous pass-catcher out of the backfield during 2+ seasons with the Jets. He caught 62 passes for 559 yards and three touchdowns for the Green & White.
"Ball out, that's what running backs do," said Johnson when asked about his expectations for 2024.
The 2019 sixth-round draft pick may finally get his chance to be a primary backup.
