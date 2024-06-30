Dwindling RB Reinforcements for Bills to Pursue include potential reunion
An extra insurance piece at running back shouldn't be out of the question for the Buffalo Bills.
Although undisputed RB1 James Cook has the ability to play all three downs, this is the age of running back by committee across the NFL. The Bills have some intriguing horses in the stable, but it wouldn't be a bad idea to add a proven, low-cost veteran who can step up in case of injury.
Ty Johnson, who was released by the New York Jets due to a non-football injury over one year ago, proved to be a productive addition in 2023. The capable pass-catcher seemed to gain importance following Buffalo's midseason offensive coordinator change to Joe Brady.
Fourth-round rookie Ray Davis boasts difference-making potential, but was unavailable to participate at mandatory June minicamp. Undrafted rookie Frank Gore Jr. and journeyman Darrynton Evans are also in the mix for a roster spot.
In terms of available free agents with proven tracks records, the market isn't exactly robust at this point in the offseason. Aging running back Latavius Murray, who played a role in Buffalo last year, has yet to sign and previously stated interest in playing at 34 years old. With all due respect to Murray, who cannot be knocked for his level of effort, the tread on the tires was worn thin down the stretch in 2023.
Kareem Hunt has not been re-signed by the Cleveland Browns after his yards per carry dipped to 3.0 last season. He's set to turn 29 years old on August 6 and also carries baggage from an infamous off-field incident.
Cook's older brother Dalvin has yet to garner significant interest after flaming out with the New York Jets one year ago. Cook, who averaged 3.2 yards per rush in limited action, didn't join the Jets until August last year.
RELATED: Three AFC Teams top Bills in NFL offense projections
Apparently, former Los Angeles Chargers' RB2 Joshua Kelley is not highly valued as he remains on the market.
Even if they explore all available options, it shouldn't be surprising if Bills' brass, which reportedly has about $11 million in salary cap space to work with, determines that Gore or Evans is capable of providing adequate insurance. It simply may not be worth dedicating more financial resources to the position at this time.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —