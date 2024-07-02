Preseason TE Rankings recognize Bills' Dalton Kincaid, disrespect Dawson Knox
While 2023 first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid continues to garner the preseason attention for the Buffalo Bills, battle-tested veteran Dawson Knox has been somewhat forgotten.
Ranking the Top 25 tight end fantasy football options (ideal for PPR formats), ESPN tabbed Kincaid at No. 6 overall. After making 73 receptions over 16 regular season games as a rookie, Kincaid sits in between No. 5 Evan Engram (Jaguars) and No. 7 George Kittle (49ers).
Detroit Lions' second-year tight end Sam LaPorta topped the positional rankings followed by Kansas City Chiefs' star, and boyfriend of pop sensation Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce at No. 2 overall. Knox, a sixth-year veteran, did not appear amongst the Top 25 fantasy tight end prospects.
After setting the Bills' rookie record for catches, Kincaid projects to emerge as a primary target for quarterback Josh Allen in passing game. Kincaid's value actually received a boost when Buffalo decided to move on from WR1 Stefon Diggs and WR2 Gabe Davis.
Diggs and Davis vacated a combined 241 targets, many of which could wind up going Kincaid's way. The Bills' first-round talent posted an 80.2 catch percentage in 2023.
Knox, who earned Allen's trust years ago, never fully got into a rhythm in Year 5. He missed five regular season games due to mid-season wrist surgery.
The 27-year-old Knox, who was just recently married, totaled 186 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions. It was the lowest output of his career.
With Buffalo likely to heavily deploy two-TE formations under offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Knox, if healthy, should receive plenty of opportunities. He posted back-to-back 500+ yard receiving campaigns prior to the 2023 disappointment.
Knox's prior production with Allen is reason for upside, especially if the tight end lasts until the late rounds of your fantasy draft. His high-reward potential stems from a proven prowess in the red zone.
RELATED: Dawson Knox appreciates newcomer's offseason impact
Allen is not afraid to look Knox's way when operating inside the opponent's 20-yard line. He made 15 TD grabs over a span of 30 regular season appearances heading into 2023.
Knox has six career postseason touchdowns. He has found the end zone four years in a row during AFC Wildcard wins.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —