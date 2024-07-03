Bills' Quarterback Josh Allen tabbed MVP2 by NFL draft analyst
Deductive reasoning says that Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is the second-most valuable player in the NFL.
Draft analyst Chad Reuter conducted a seven-round mock draft involving active players, with teams using a "win-now" approach to their selections. The results are based upon "players' expected on-field performance in 2024," and Allen is No. 2 overall.
In the mock scenario, the Washington Commanders chose the 28-year-old Allen one pick after the Carolina Panthers selected three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes at the No. 1 overall.
The first 14 selections were all used on quarterbacks. Defensive end Myles Garrett broke up the run on field generals at No. 15 overall.
"Allen has the skill set to unseat Mahomes from the top spot, but the Lombardi Trophy continues to evade him. In fact, he's yet to hit a Super Bowl, with the Bills bailing out of the past three postseasons in the Divisional Round," said Reuter as rationale for ranking the Bills' QB1 at No. 2 overall on the mock draft board.
Allen, a three-time MVP finalist, is the only NFL player ever to produce 40+ total touchdowns four years in a row. The dual threat has recorded 21 touchdown passes to only four interceptions over a 10-game postseason sample.
The Bills have won the three most-recent regular season meeting against Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but the latter has directly eliminated the former from the playoffs three of the last four years.
In a 27-24 divisional round home loss this past January, Allen accounted for three touchdowns and no turnovers.
