Bills' signing ranked as one of best free agent additions in 2025

Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane receives his fair share of criticism for how he constructs the team's roster. Between neglecting wide receiver, lacking defensive talent, and reuniting with too many past players, he's had his fair share of misses and questionable calls.

However, Beane hit a home run when he signed edge rusher Joey Bosa to a one year, $12.6 million deal over the offseason, a move that PFF's Bradley Locker ranked as one of the best of the 2025 offseason.

Ranking the signing

The Bosa signing was fourth on Locker's list, below Seattle signing Sam Darnold, LA signing Davante Adams, and New England signing Stefon Diggs.

In addition to Diggs, several other former Bills made the list, including Miami's deal with Rasul Douglas and Poona Ford going to the Rams. Defensive end Josh Sweat signing with the Cardinals was the only other edge rusher deal to make the list.

Bosa's Impact

The veteran has already tallied five sacks, 45 pressures, 21 defensive stops, and five forced fumbles in his debut season with the Bills. He ranks seventh in run stop win rate among edge rushers at 29%, just behind names like Maxx Crosby, Jared Verse, and Jonathan Greenard.

Locker writes, "In an AFC playoff field that looks as open as ever, the Bills may be positioned to make an evasive Super Bowl appearance. In large part, that's thanks to Bosa's efforts along the team's defensive line."

According to Locker, Bosa's 88.9 PFF pass-rush grade is the sixth-highest among qualified edge rushers this season, while his 15.8% pash rush win rate is 20th.

Fixing past misstep

Beane clearly believed a high-end pass rusher was what the Bills needed to get over the hump, which is why he signed Von Miller in 2022. No one could've predicted he'd tear his ACL in Week 12 and never be the same player, especially after producing eight sacks in his first 11 games.

Now, the Bills have a new experienced pass rusher to lead the defensive line, with Bosa looking like the potential missing piece in a Bills Super Bowl run.

