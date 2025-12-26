Bills make one change to injury report as Josh Allen remains limited in Week 17
The Buffalo Bills met NFL requirements by issuing an official injury report on Christmas Day despite not holding a practice.
There was one status change on the report, but it wasn't quarterback Josh Allen. For the second day in a row, Allen earned a limited designation.
Allen injured his foot toward the end of the first half against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, but did not miss a snap the rest of the way. On Tuesday, the reigning NFL MVP proclaimed his plan to start again this Sunday.
In a positive development, defensive end Joey Bosa moved from non-participant to limited on Thursday. With Bosa fighting through a mild hamstring injury from November 30, it seems as if the Bills have developed a maintenance plan for the 30-year-old.
After missing the December 7 game, Bosa returned to the lineup, and he's likely to be available again when the Bills host the Philadelphia Eagles on December 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
There should be a lot more clarity across the board when the Bills return to work on Friday.
Safety concern
Veteran safety Jordan Poyer, who tweaked his hamstring last time out, has been a non-participant this week. It seems as if the 34-year-old will sit in Week 17.
Buffalo has three options to fill Poyer's spot should the veteran be unavailable. Fifth-round rookie Jordan Hancock, utilityman Cam Lewis and recently-added veteran Darnell Savage are the candidates to play alongside Cole Bishop.
Uncertainty for Kincaid, Knox
Starting tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox have been non-participants thus far this week. Both men are dealing with knee issues, and the latter is a new addition to injury report.
Attempting to manage a knee injury that dates back to training camp, Kincaid is following a customized practice schedule of sorts. Meanwhile, there's little known about Knox's problem until McDermott updates reporters at some point on Friday.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 17)
THURSDAY
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP
TE Dawson Knox (knee) — DNP
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
K Matt Prater (quad) — DNP
QB Josh Allen (foot) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited
CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited
S Cole Bishop (ribs) — Full
RB Ray Davis (knee) — Full
WEDNESDAY
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP
TE Dawson Knox (knee) — DNP
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
K Matt Prater (quad) — DNP
QB Josh Allen (foot) — Limited
CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited
S Cole Bishop (ribs) — Full
RB Ray Davis (knee) — Full
