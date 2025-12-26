Bills make one change to injury report as Josh Allen remains limited in Week 17

The Buffalo Bills met NFL requirements by issuing an official injury report on Christmas Day despite not holding a practice.

There was one status change on the report, but it wasn't quarterback Josh Allen. For the second day in a row, Allen earned a limited designation.

Allen injured his foot toward the end of the first half against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, but did not miss a snap the rest of the way. On Tuesday, the reigning NFL MVP proclaimed his plan to start again this Sunday.

In a positive development, defensive end Joey Bosa moved from non-participant to limited on Thursday. With Bosa fighting through a mild hamstring injury from November 30, it seems as if the Bills have developed a maintenance plan for the 30-year-old.

After missing the December 7 game, Bosa returned to the lineup, and he's likely to be available again when the Bills host the Philadelphia Eagles on December 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

There should be a lot more clarity across the board when the Bills return to work on Friday.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) tips the pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) which then was later intercepted on the play during the second half at Huntington Bank Field | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Safety concern

Veteran safety Jordan Poyer, who tweaked his hamstring last time out, has been a non-participant this week. It seems as if the 34-year-old will sit in Week 17.

Buffalo has three options to fill Poyer's spot should the veteran be unavailable. Fifth-round rookie Jordan Hancock, utilityman Cam Lewis and recently-added veteran Darnell Savage are the candidates to play alongside Cole Bishop.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Uncertainty for Kincaid, Knox

Starting tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox have been non-participants thus far this week. Both men are dealing with knee issues, and the latter is a new addition to injury report.

Attempting to manage a knee injury that dates back to training camp, Kincaid is following a customized practice schedule of sorts. Meanwhile, there's little known about Knox's problem until McDermott updates reporters at some point on Friday.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) is unable to make the catch against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 17)

THURSDAY

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP



TE Dawson Knox (knee) — DNP



DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP



K Matt Prater (quad) — DNP



QB Josh Allen (foot) — Limited



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited



CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited



DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited



LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited



S Cole Bishop (ribs) — Full



RB Ray Davis (knee) — Full

WEDNESDAY

DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP



DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP



TE Dawson Knox (knee) — DNP



DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP



K Matt Prater (quad) — DNP



QB Josh Allen (foot) — Limited



CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited



DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited



LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited



S Cole Bishop (ribs) — Full



RB Ray Davis (knee) — Full

