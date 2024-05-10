Bills' Rookie Receiver already earning Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady's trust
The bond between offensive coordinator and rookie wide receiver already appears strong at One Bills Drive.
After being drafted at No. 33 overall by the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago, Keon Coleman spent Friday's rookie minicamp session in constant communication with OC Joe Brady.
"We just got a great relationship. Just being able to be that close with my offensive coordinator, it means a lot to me," said Coleman afterwards.
Coleman, a Louisiana native who made 11 touchdown receptions for Florida State in 2023, has apparently been aware of Brady dating back to the coach's one-year stint as LSU's passing game coordinator in 2019.
"He knows what he's talking about on the football field. He's a great OC. I think he's probably the best in the league at what he does. He loves ball, I love ball, and we understand each other. He was down in Louisiana for his stint," said Coleman.
Brady, who is one of the younger coordinators in the NFL at 34 years old, appears relatable to his players.
"He kinda reminds me of myself, just a little bit older, but he still can crack a few jokes here and there, get a good laugh," said Coleman.
The Bills will be back at it with more rookie minicamp on Saturday.