Bills make decision on controversial WR's roster status
The NFL stands for "not for long" when it comes to receiver Quintez Cephus's stint with the Buffalo Bills.
Fewer than three weeks after signing the recently re-instated pass-catcher, who served a one-year gambling-related suspension, the Bills released Cephus to make room for defensive back Dee Delaney.
Buffalo was at the maximum number of 90 rostered players plus one international exemption.
Cephus, a reclamation project who signed in late April, became expendable when Buffalo proceeded to add two more receivers to a crowded room. The Bills agreed to terms with former Steelers' second-round pick Chase Claypool as well as two-time Super Bowl champion Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who spent four seasons with the Packers followed by two with the Chiefs.
Prior to his short stint in Buffalo, Cephus last competed for the Detroit Lions. The 2020 fifth-round draft pick was released by Detroit in April 2023 when the NFL imposed an indefinite suspension for impermissible gambling activities.
Cephus never gained traction with the Lions. He made 22 appearances over a three-season span preceding his suspension. The 26-year-old receiver has accounted for 568 yards and four touchdowns on 37 career receptions.
Meanwhile, the Bills still have plenty of players who will compete for the targets that once belonged to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Buffalo, which signed veteran free agents Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins early in the offseason, also added former Broncos' second-rounder KJ Hamler.