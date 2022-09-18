Backup Bills: Who Steps Up If Gabe Davis is OUT Monday vs. Titans?

The Buffalo Bills (1-0) are set to host the Tennessee Titans (0-1) for their home opener Monday night, but the Bills could be without one of their top offensive performers.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis was added to the final injury report with an ankle injury suffered in practice and was ruled as questionable for Monday night's game against the Titans.

Davis, who caught four passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, is one of quarterback Josh Allen's favorite targets. But if Davis cannot go against the Titans, Allen will have to rely on some of his other weapons.

Stefon Diggs, who caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown last week, will likely see more targets coming his way. With Titans starting cornerback Kristian Fulton out Monday, Diggs will likely be covered by second-round rookie Roger McCreary, which could be a matchup the Bills want to exploit.

With the Titans thin at cornerback, it could open up opportunities for other Bills receivers, including Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder. McKenzie caught two passes for 19 yards and a touchdown against the Rams last week, while Crowder caught three passes for 28 yards.

The Bills might also look outside the wide receiver position for production in the passing game. Running back Zack Moss caught six passes last week and was Allen's most-targeted pass catcher after Diggs. Tight end Dawson Knox could also figure to play a bigger role in the offense than he did in Week 1.

Whether Davis starts or sits, the Bills are loaded at the skill player positions and as long as Allen is under center, someone will have the chance to make a play.

The Bills and Titans kickoff Monday at 7:15 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.