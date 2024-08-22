Bills' confident rookie WR Keon Coleman 'gonna find out sooner than later'
The claim's merit will soon be determined, and Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is worrying about it.
Coleman's draft stock dropped following a relatively slow 40-yard dash time and critics are quick to suggest that his lack of straight line speed prevents the tall receiver from sufficiently separating from defenders.
"Honestly, I don't think that's a struggle. We're gonna find out sooner than later, but I don't think that's a concern. That's something I continue to work at and show throughout practice on a week-to-week basis," said Coleman after Tuesday's practice in Orchard Park.
Those naysayers, however, are failing to consider Coleman's dominant performance in the gauntlet drill at the NFL Combine as well as his top-tier contested catch ability. Not to mention, creating separation has not been a glaring problem for the No. 33 overall draft pick throughout training camp.
Still, Coleman wasn't thrilled about his first two preseason game performances.
"It was pretty so-so, always can be better," said Coleman.
The 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference TD receptions leader secured on of three targets for 12 yards on August 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On a redzone snap, Coleman created a window for quarterback Mitch Trubisky but couldn't secure the catch as the ball went off the receiver's hands at the goal line.
"Just a drop. Gotta look the ball in and make the play," said Coleman.
Bills' QB1 Josh Allen, however, saw it differently.
RELATED: Josh Allen says WR Keon Coleman is ‘made for a city like Buffalo’
"It's all learning experiences," said Allen, who watched last Saturday's entire exhibition contest from the sideline. "I know Mitch will say that he could have gave him a better ball and Keon's gonna say he could've caught that. If we can clean up a little bit of both, we're probably celebrating the end zone."
Seemingly confident in his ability, Coleman will soon have the chance to prove himself in games that matter. It's almost time to "find out."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —