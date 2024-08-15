Matt Milano injury creates telltale test for Bills' coach Sean McDermott
With how the summer has transpired for the Buffalo Bills, we're going to see how good of an NFL head coach Sean McDermott really is.
The Bills already had questions at safety while lacking depth at linebacker. Then, the black swan event hit.
Prior to Thursday's joint practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced that All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano will be out "indefinitely" due to a torn bicep. The unfortunate news potentially presents a ripple effect that severely hampers the Bills defense.
Initially, it looked as if the Bills would have little difficulty enduring the departures of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Taylor Rapp would be able to step into an increased role and either two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Edwards or second-round rookie Cole Bishop would lock down the other spot. Unfortunately, Edwards and Bishop haven't seen the field in weeks and it's seeming less and less plausible that either one will get up to speed in time for Week 1.
Even if Edwards and Bishop miraculously returned to full health over night, they wouldn't be prepared to operate at peak level in a new defensive scheme that neither has taken a snap in. Furthermore, Bishop is brand new to the professional level.
The loss of Milano not only means Buffalo will have to find its way on defense without help from one of the game's most instinctual linebackers, but it exponentially weakens the unit because of the already uncertain safety situation.
Although a more-seasoned Dorian Williams is a seemingly capable backup plan, he is essentially an unknown commodity at this point and there are only more unproven, unexciting options behind him.
Pressed into a starting safety role, Damar Hamlin knows the system and will likely hold his own, but that leaves Practice Squad player Kendall Williamson as the next man up at the position.
The middle of the defense is dangerously thin and it may wind up being a glaring problem area for the Bills. McDermott must make sure that doesn't happen by finding a way to compensate for the lack of battle-tested talent there.
Scheme and execution have become that much more important for the 2024 Bills defense. With quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson on the schedule, McDermott has his work cut out for him after his defense has failed to meet expectations in the playoffs each of the last three years.
Now, the eighth-year head coach faces arguably the toughest test of his tenure to date and there's no Leslie Frazier to scapegoat is time around.
