7 takeaways from Bills' encouraging 9-3 preseason win over Steelers
The Buffalo Bills rebounded after an ugly loss in their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 9-3 in preseason Week 2 action. The first-team defense swarmed around the field while the offense, though held back by mediocre quarterback play, showed some schematic wrinkles and general promise. A few depth players (including one local product) even had inspiring performances, resulting in an overall encouraging night for Buffalo.
Here are seven takeaways from the Bills’ preseason win over the Steelers.
Linebacker Hierarchy
Buffalo’s linebacker situation was thrown in flux earlier this week when it announced that former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano was set to be out “indefinitely” with a torn bicep; already knowing what it has in middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, the team deployed two (relatively) fresh faces in the starting lineup against Pittsburgh: presumptive Milano replacement Dorian Williams started at weakside linebacker while undrafted free agent Joe Andreessen manned the middle. Williams didn’t look out of place, making a few noticeable plays against the run while also missing a few tackles before ultimately finishing the game with one tackle.
It was Andreessen, however, who made the most of his unexpected opportunity with the first team. The former University at Buffalo defender was all over the field, getting in the backfield on an all-out blitz on the Steelers’ second offensive drive before meeting Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren in the backfield on the next play. He made another stellar play later in the first frame when he disengaged from a block to meet Warren in the open field before tackling Justin Fields, a dynamic rushing quarterback, in the open field in the second quarter. He finished the first half as the team leader in tackles with seven, making his presence consistently felt (he would finish the game with 12 tackles). The 24-year-old entered the game as a roster long-shot, but he potentially exited firmly on the brass' radar.
Keon Coleman's Interesting Night
Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman’s night didn’t get off to a necessarily strange start; he started for the team at wide receiver alongside Mack Hollins and played on a substantial percentage of the snaps with the first-team offense. He stayed in when the majority of the second team checked in, catching his only pass of the contest early in the second quarter. He received an end zone target in the second half (his third in two weeks), getting his hands on but failing to reel in the Mitchell Trubisky pass. He played throughout the rest of the quarter and even took the initial snaps of the third quarter before being quickly pulled.
There are obvious and reasonable explanations for Coleman playing into the third quarter (he’s a rookie in neep of all the reps he can get, and his play-time was potentially extended by Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s second-quarter neck injury); that said, it was interesting to see him line up alongside players fighting for a roster spot. There’s nothing to read too much into here (Coleman's long-term security in Buffalo is obviously secure), but we’d be remiss not to note this in a takeaways article.
Ray Davis Looks Stellar
Rookie running back Ray Davis didn’t have a poor outing in Buffalo’s preseason debut, but non-existent run blocking prevented him from getting anything going consistently (finishing the loss against Chicago with two yards and five carries). The offensive line play was generally better against Pittsburgh, and Davis made the most of it, showcasing his blend of agility, decisiveness, and power to the tune of 58 yards on eight carries. He doesn’t have top-end speed, but he can still break off chunk plays thanks to his other strengths, demonstrating this with a 19-yard run in the third quarter. He looked like a more than capable rotational back, and his style of play figures to perfectly complement that of James Cook. It was an incredibly well-rounded outing for the fourth-round pick.
Greg Rousseau flashes
Greg Rousseau didn’t see too many reps throughout the game, but he certainly made the most of his opportunities. He flashed on the first drive, executing a perfect bull rush that saw him power past Broderick Jones (and Najee Harris) to take Russell Wilson to the ground. He had another stellar rep later in the contest where he simply pushed Jones back to create separation and clear a lane to Wilson, again taking the veteran down; he finished the game with 2.5 sacks and a few nice plays against the run. Rousseau has long been one of the more underrated players on the Bills’ defense thanks to his prowess against the run and his ability to consistently generate pressure, but he was finishing plays with authority on Saturday; if he continues this pass-rushing production into the regular season, the defender (who has two years remaining on his rookie deal including his fifth-year option) could be in for a significant payday sooner rather than later.
Mitchell Trubisky's rough night
It seems arbitrary to complain about the preseason play of a backup quarterback when Josh Allen is the full-time signal-caller; if all goes right, Mitchell Trubisky will only see snaps late in fourth-quarter blowouts this season. That said, this is the second consecutive week in which the veteran hasn’t looked particularly great. His stat line wasn’t horrid (9 of 13 passing for 86 yards and one interception), but his pick was an ugly overthrow. He frequently held onto the ball for too long and ate sacks despite solid protection from his offensive line; he also generally struggled after progressing past his first read. He ultimately left the game after suffering a knee injury.
The Bills likely won’t look outside of the organization for a new backup, as again, in a perfect world, they won’t need to take a single meaningful snap throughout the regular campaign. That said, Trubisky’s preseason has been far from ideal.
Return Battle
After wide receiver K.J. Hamler saw the bulk of the special teams returning action last week, rookie cornerback Daequan Hardy received more significant opportunities this week, returning five punts for 63 yards (good for an average of 12.6 yards). He looked like he was close to breaking a few off, and given that the Bills selected him in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to have him serve as their immediate returner, it’s not surprising that he appears to be progressing in the competition.
Injuries
As mentioned above, Valdes-Scantling left the game in the second quarter with a neck injury; he was assisted off the field before riding in the front of the cart back to the locker room, and he was ultimately ruled out. Trubisky, defensive tackle Austin Johnson, tight end Quintin Morris, and defensive end Javon Solomon were also ruled out with knee, calf, shoulder, and calf injuries, respectively; we’ll learn more about their ailments in the coming days.
