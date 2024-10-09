Bills veteran TE's stats underscore Joe Brady's problem
The "Dawson Knox stinks" crowd is a misguided bunch. Even those who suggest he's overpaid are off base.
Simply put, the tight end's detractors are addressing the symptoms rather than the root cause of the Buffalo Bills' offensive problems. Knox's lack of production is not due to lack or ability nor execution. It's simply a product of game planning and strategy.
At times it almost appears as if offensive coordinator Joe Brady has forgotten what Knox is capable of doing as a pass-catcher. Quarterback Josh Allen has targeted Knox only five times. The 23-20 road loss to the Houston Texans marked the second game this season during which Knox did not attract a single target.
"He's been one guy that we gotta get going. We know that. Joe knows that. The whole team knows that. We're better when 88 is playing well. Just find ways to get guys the ball in open space and it starts with me," said Allen on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
His low usage as a pass-catcher is a real head-scratcher considering Knox is big, athletic and a proven commodity in the red zone. Then, there's the fact that the 2019 third-round draft pick has great familiarity with Allen.
"It helps a lot. I know him as a player, as a person. That pays dividends on the field. I got the utmost trust in him as a player and as a person," said Allen. "I've got no worries of what we are gonna do. He's just another guy that works hard and doesn't complain. When the opportunities are there, he's gonna make the plays."
Knox emerged as an important piece of the Bills' passing attack in 2021 and 2022. Over 30 regular season games, he made 15 touchdowns receptions while posting back-to-back 500+ yard receiving campaigns.
Buffalo has won four straight AFC Wildcard Playoff games and Knox recorded a touchdown reception in all four.
He'll forever be remembered for the manner in which he introduced himself to the NFL as a rookie in a win over Cincinnati Bengals. Accounting for the ultimate "angry run," Knox bowled over two defenders along the sideline for a 49-yard gain down to the Cincy 22 with under 5:00 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Bills scored the winning touchdown five plays later.
Knox has proven that he can move the chains if he gets the ball in space. Now, it's up to Brady to make sure the talented tight end gets ample opportunity.
