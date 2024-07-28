Dawson Knox details Bills' unique ability to put defenses at disadvantage
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is a firm believer that two is better than one.
With a second tight end on the field, the Bills offense can be even more dangerous than the unit that has averaged more than 3.0 touchdowns per game over the last two seasons.
In 2023, Buffalo's ability to play "12" personnel (1 RB, 2 TE) got a bump from drafting Utah's Dalton Kincaid in Round 1. Unfortunately, a wrist injury to Knox prevented the two physically-gifted tight ends from routinely stressing defenses together.
Although Knox missed five games and settled for a career low 22 receptions, Kincaid quickly adjusted to the NFL level by making a Bills' rookie record 73 catches.
"He's just such a likable guy," said Knox following Sunday's training camp practice in Pittsford. "It's really fun when we can be out there together."
When in the lineup, each player was on the field for approximately 60 percent of plays. Lining both men up at the same time can put Buffalo's offense at a mismatch advantage.
"If we go out there in 12 personnel that might bring an extra linebacker on the field. spread us out, get a good matchup for one of us. If they decide to stay in nickel, or something, we just bring us in the box and can run the ball," said Knox.
RELATED: Bills 'savvy' first-round tight end progressing further after 'great start'
After taking over the offensive coordinator role midseason, Joe Brady showed a willingness to deploy Knox and Kincaid in multiple personnel packages.
"The more tight ends you get on the field, I'm probably bias a little bit, the more versatile your offense will be, but especially with Dalton. He's an awesome weapon, better guy. It's been fun," said Knox.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —