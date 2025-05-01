Bills Central

NFL execs share thoughts on Brandon Beane's response to WR-related draft criticism

After going on the defensive regarding not selecting a wide receiver sooner in the NFL Draft, NFL executives share their thoughts on Bills general manager Brandon Beane's response and how the team did in the draft.

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane.
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Everyone seems to have an opinion on the Buffalo Bills' 2025 NFL Draft performance, criticizing what they did and didn't do.

Many in the media have given Bills' general manager Brandon Beane favorable reviews for having a solid draft with his nine selections. There was wide praise for selecting Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston in the first round and getting steals in Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson and Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker later than they were projected to go.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There have been those, though, who were critical of the Bills passing up on getting a wide receiver in the earlier rounds and waiting until the seventh round to pick Maryland receiver Kaden Prather. Beane defended the team's decision to select a wide receiver later and attacked those who have been critical, comparing it to when fans and media wanted Josh Rosen over Josh Allen.

The Athletic's Mike Sando spoke to executives about the AFC teams' drafts and how they feel each team did. Sando first got a reaction to Beane's response to the criticism regarding the wide receiver. One executive advised following the three words used in Pixar's film Frozen.

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA: Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“Reading and listening to everything that is said about your team and collecting receipts is exhausting. Let it go.”

Another executive supported Beane as he has earned the right to speak his mind based on his stellar resume.

“If it was anybody but a handful of GMs, I’d say that is bad form, but he has walked the walk, and he has backed it up. When you do that, you earn that. Their fan base and media are a little spoiled. Don’t forget how bad it was before.”

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buffalo was praised for their work bringing in defensive talent, starting with first-round pick Hairston. One NFL executive said speed is the main reason the Hairston pick was a solid one for the Bills.

“They got a fast corner for the first time maybe ever. He is maybe the most athletic corner in the draft, a potential No. 1 corner. Anybody would take that kid, no matter what, because of the speed.”

Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40). / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Third-round pick Jackson also received praise from one NFL executive for being a good fit for defensive coordinator Bobby Babich's scheme.

“They figure they are going to be ahead in most games and play in sub all the time, so he becomes a designated pass rusher for them, which makes sense. The miss factor for him would be if a 3-4 team tried to make a case for him.”

Everyone will have to wait and see if Beane made the right choices in the draft and set the team up for success in 2025. Recent history would show though that he's proven himself to be trusted.

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Anthony Miller
ANTHONY MILLER

Anthony is currently writing for Buffalo Bills on SI with over six years of sports journalism experience. He also covers sports video games for Esports Illustrated. He initially joined the On SI family in 2023 covering the UFL and CFL

