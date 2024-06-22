NFL Fantasy Expert calls Bills' QB Josh Allen Doubters 'silly'
One NFL analyst has apparently had enough of the Josh Allen slander.
From the opposing fan bases who can't even admit that the Buffalo Bills' quarterback is the best at his position in the AFC East to the misguided folks who view him as a "turnover machine," the nonsense has to stop. No matter what you thought of him coming out if Wyoming, or the fact that he has yet to win a Super Bowl, Allen is absolutely one of the three most-dangerous active field generals in the NFL.
When it comes to Allen's value as a fantasy football quarterback, ESPN analyst Field Yates reminded us that there has been no one better than the Bills' cyborg over a four-year span. Sharing eye-opening information on the social media site now known as X, Yates posted Allen's fantasy QB rank (in terms of most FF points scored) for each season starting with 2020 — 1st, 1st, 2nd, 1st.
"If you want to move Josh down a *touch* because of the new WR corps, I guess that’s fine. But calling Josh Allen anything other than elite in fantasy and real life is just silly," said Yates after the rankings listing.
Allen's value is so high in part to the dual threat he poses. He passed for 29 touchdowns and rushed for 15 more in 2023. The 28-year-old is the lone player in history to account for 40+ total touchdowns four years in a row.
Sports Illustrated ranks Allen as the No. 2 fantasy quarterback option heading into draft season. Meanwhile, Allen and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes are the lone two quarterbacks to have posted 90+ grades from Pro Football Focus over the last two seasons.
