Bills' Wide Receivers earn troubling low fantasy football rankings
The Buffalo Bills are likely to feature a potent passing attack in 2024, and they'll have to do so without a proven WR1 in the mix.
After trading away Stefon Diggs and declining to re-sign Gabe Davis, the Bills have seemingly chosen a subscription to the theory that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Although proven capable of being an effective strategy, it certainly won't help the fantasy football value of Buffalo's individual wide receivers.
Running back James Cook's ability to become a receiver and the presence of tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox only lessen the fantasy draft stock for the Bills' wideouts. Sports Illustrated's initial position-by-position player rankings weren't exactly kind to the Buffalo receiving corps. In fact, the Bills do not have a Top 45 player at the position, according to SI fantasy guru Michael Fabiano's list.
Rookie Keon Coleman ranks highest (No. 47 overall) amongst WR fantasy options on the Bills' roster. The tall target led the ACC in touchdown receptions (11) last year.
Free-agent addition Curtis Samuel, who could potentially thrive under offensive coordinator Joe Brady, landed in the No. 54 slot. The soon-to-be 28-year-old Samuel totaled 1,051 scrimmage yards in his one season in Brady's scheme with the 2020 Carolina Panthers.
Third-year pro Khalil Shakir, the lone current Bills' WR to have caught a pass from quarterback Josh Allen in an NFL game, sits at No. 70 overall, which translates into a bench player in 12-team fantasy leagues.
Fabiano also classified the top WR prospects into 12 tiers with CeeDee Lamb,
Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase comprising "Tier 1 — The Elite."
For the Bills, Coleman wound up in "Tier 10 — High WR4s" followed by Samuel in "Tier 11 — Mid WR4s."