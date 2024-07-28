Former All-Pro CB has message for Bills fans ahead of Week 14 clash
He was the first draft pick of the Buffalo Bills' Sean McDermott era, and the gregarious cornerback spent seven seasons with the franchise that made him a first-round selection in 2017.
This past offseason, however, both parties moved in separate directions as White, who was recovering from an Achilles tear, became a salary cap casualty. The 29-year-old White, a two-time All-Pro for the Bills, landed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams.
As fate would have it, the 2024 NFL schedule rotation has the NFC West facing the AFC East in interconference play. The Bills will visit SoFi Stadium in Week 14 with their old friend White lining up against them for the first time.
"I want to win. Obviously, I want to win for my team," said White during a guest appearance on the Up & Adams show. "It's gonna be a lot of things put out there before the game to make it bigger than what it is. Once the game starts, it's 11 versus 11."
White is gone but certainly not forgotten. Viewed fondly by his coaches, teammates and fans, the former franchise player has made an impression on Bills Mafia that will endure long beyond his playing days.
"I don't have it circled. The people there, the relationships that I built there, it's gonna last a lifetime," said White.
Whether it's the Tre White Goalie Academy, his viral in-game dancing or his part in ending the Bills' 17-year postseason drought, White has unquestionably made lifelong fans in Buffalo.
RELATED: CB taking on leadership role to uphold 'the standard' in reworked secondary
"The Bills love me so much, I'm pretty sure, I pick off Josh Allen, they gonna cheer for me a little bit, too," said White.
The Bills and Rams will clash on December 8.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —