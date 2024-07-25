Bills 'savvy' first-round tight end progressing further after 'great start'
Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid is poised for a sophomore surge when the team needs him most.
After a productive rookie campaign that included 73 receptions, the 2023 first-round draft pick is likely to take on a larger role in the Bills' passing attack, which lost WR1 Stefon Diggs and WR2 Gabe Davis during the offseason.
"Dalton's been so good in so many ways. Right away, he's just a great person with a great disposition. Secondly, his connection with Josh, his understanding of our offense, his understanding of NFL defenses. He's gotten off to such a great start," said eighth-year head coach Sean McDermott prior to Wednesday's training camp practice.
The 6-foot-4 Kincaid caught more than 80 percent of receiving targets last year and there's reason to expect even better production in Year 2 according to the head coach.
"The way he handled this offseason, in the spring, he didn't stop, just in terms of his hunger to grow and get better. That's hard to find, especially when you come off a year like he had in Year 1. Looking forward to him really continuing to excel," said McDermott.
Kincaid's rookie season, along with his football instincts, have earned recognition from starting quarterback Josh Allen.
"Obviously, got him involved more as the season went on. Dawson going down [with injury] in the mid part of the season for a few weeks put him into a roll. As a rookie, that's not easy to do," said Allen after the first practice of the summer.
RELATED: Overlooked Bills' Tight End provides valuable experience to younger roster
Veteran tight end Dawson Knox lost five games due to a wrist injury in 2023, forcing Kincaid to step up in his absence. Kincaid, however, was light in the touchdown department. He scored only twice over 16 regular season games, but that output seems bound to improve in 2024.
"He's learning a lot. He's very fluid. He's very smart. He's very savvy. He's gonna be a very good player for us and he's gonna help us win some football games," said Allen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —