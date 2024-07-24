WATCH: Keon Coleman makes incredible touchdown catch at Bills training camp
What a way to make a first impression.
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has quickly become a beloved figure amongst the team’s fanbase given his genuine personality, an authenticity he’s consistently displayed since the team selected him with the 33rd overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. Though he’s already established himself as a fan-favorite, the rookie had his first opportunity to showcase his on-field ability in front of the Buffalo faithful on Wednesday as the team commenced its 2024 training camp, putting his distinct stamp on the practice session by making an impressive touchdown grab during team drills.
The Bills shared the reception on their social media platforms:
Coleman fights through contact from cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, extending his body to secure his hands on the football as he falls to the ground. He’s able to just tap his toes along the side of the endzone, resulting in a truly incredible play that would’ve prompted a lengthy booth review had it occurred during the regular season.
Even if the play were ultimately ruled an incompletion, the pass-catcher’s effort is spectacular. It’s part of the reason why Buffalo selected him as the centerpiece of its revamped receiving corps—Coleman’s big-play ability, particularly in the red zone, and catch radius were among the best of any prospect in this year’s class, and he’s already putting his talent on display at training camp.
Coleman made another sublime reception earlier in the practice session, going up and grabbing a pass from Allen during early drills. The quarterback praised the former Florida State Seminole after Wednesday’s practice, stating that Coleman took his responsibilities in stride and particularly flashed during scramble drills.
The duo’s budding chemistry is encouraging, as Coleman projects as the team’s immediate X wide receiver following the offseason departure of perennial Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs. Given his 11 receiving touchdowns in his sole season in Tallahassee and the ability he’s showcased early at camp, it looks as though the 21-year-old is up for the task.
