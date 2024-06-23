Former Bills' Rival labels QB Josh Allen 'Top 3 Player'
Mike Edwards has the chance to see Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills from a new, more intimate perspective.
The 28-year-old safety, who has won Super Bowls with two different organizations, signed a free-agent contract to join the Bills this offseason. Edwards faced Allen twice last year as an opposing defender while playing for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
“He's definitely top three hardest guys to go against, like, players all in general. He's one of the hardest I ever went against. Definitely happy he's on my side now," said Edwards in an interview with WGR 550's Sal Capaccio after a June minicamp practice.
Allen accounted for one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in a 20-17 regular season road victory over the Chiefs last year. In the 27-24 home playoff loss, during which Edwards was banged up, the Bills' QB1 threw for a touchdown and ran for two more.
If any current player has frequently been in the presence of great quarterbacks, it is Edwards. Prior to his one season with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the safety played four years in Tampa Bay where he helped a Tom Brady-led team to the Super Bowl LV crown.
In addition to admiring his new quarterback, Edwards revealed the benefits of playing with defensive teammates such as All-Pro talents Matt Milano and Taron Johnson.
“Oh yeah, it helps my job out very much. I mean, I've been watching them from afar on film and on TV and everything like that. Now seeing them up close in person and having a relationship with those guys, that definitely means a little bit more to me now," said Edwards. "It definitely, like I said, makes my job easier. And you know, I'm happy to play with these guys, play next to them.”
