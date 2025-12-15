Buffalo Bills' WR faces injury concerns after Week 15 win over New England Patriots
The Buffalo Bills have dealt with a long list of injuries throughout the 2025 season.
And that list may have just gotten longer.
Wide receiver examined
In the moments following the Bills’ win over the New England Patriots, Brandin Cooks was seen by reporters heading into the X-ray room at Gillette Stadium. It is unclear exactly what type of injury the veteran wide receiver may be dealing with at this time. Cooks was never seen being looked at by trainers during the course of the game, nor did he head for the blue medical tent on the Bills’ sideline at any point throughout the contest.
Still, a trip to be examined by athletic trainers and doctors postgame is never a good sign, and his status will be worth monitoring as Head Coach Sean McDermott meets the media on Monday afternoon.
Slow day
It wasn’t a productive afternoon for Cooks, who finished the win over the Patriots without a reception on three targets. On the Bills’ first play from scrimmage, they dialed up a deep ball intended for the 32-year-old speedser, but he failed to haul in a perfectly-placed pass as he juggled it while stumbling out of bounds before he could secure it, leading to an incompletion.
Since being acquired by the Bills through free agency on Nov. 25, Cooks has recorded just one reception in three games. Things haven’t worked out in the early going of his time in Buffalo, and if he is to be placed on the mend due to injury, that would only further hamper his struggle to contribute moving forward.
If he’s out
In the case that Cooks misses time, it would be an easy swap for the Bills, who elected to make Gabe Davis a healthy inactive against the Patriots. If Cooks did indeed sustain an injury, Davis would likely re-enter the lineup next week against the Cleveland Browns.
Buffalo also has Mecole Hardman eligible to return from Injured Reserve in Week 16, giving it another option on the outside if needed. Additionally, Curtis Samuel remains on IR, eligibile to return in Week 17.
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast.