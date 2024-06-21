Two-Time SB Champion Safety 'most definitely' ready for Bills' Training Camp
The last game he played in was Super Bowl LVIII.
After signing with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent in March, safety Mike Edwards was back on the field during mandatory minicamp. The battle-tested defender, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl victories, was unavailable for a large portion of OTAs while nursing a shoulder injury.
"I'm not doing everything, just doing like individuals," said Edwards during an interview with WGR 550 radio reporter Sal Capaccio after the June 12 minicamp practice. "Not so much where I want to be at, but it's a step in the right direction.”
The 28-year-old Edwards, who didn't miss a game for the Chiefs last season, accounted for seven tackles one pass defensed in the 25-22 world championship-clinching win over the San Francisco 49ers this past February.
Edwards's inability to participate during OTAs opened the door for reserve safety Damar Hamlin to earn more meaningful practice opportunities, and the NFL CBPOTY runner-up reportedly performed well during sessions open to media.
The Bills are looking to replace former starting safety Jordan Poyer and likely Micah Hyde, too. After being released by Buffalo, Poyer signed a one-year deal with the rival Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, Hyde is not under contract and is currently contemplating retirement.
Multiple safeties are competing to fill the void in the Bills' defensive backfield, primarily Edwards, holdover Taylor Rapp and second-round rookie Cole Bishop.
Although he got off to a delayed start with Buffalo, Edwards said he'll be ready to compete when training camp arrives.
"Most definitely," said Edwards.
The Bills are due to report on July 23 in Rochester.
