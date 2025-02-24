Bills Central

Bills could sign former Top 3 draft picks to boost pass rush in free agency

The Buffalo Bills could add some players that haven't lived up to their pre-draft expectations to help improve their pass rush.

Jeremy Brener

If the Buffalo Bills are going to return to the AFC Championship and advance to the Super Bowl next season, they need to improve their pass rush this offseason.

That's why Pro Football Network writer Ben Rolfe suggests that the Bills should sign either Dante Fowler Jr. or Chase Young this offseason.

"The Buffalo Bills were exposed in the AFC Championship Game: their pass rush and their secondary. Both of those areas need to be addressed this offseason, but limited cap space may make it tough. One area they may be able to address on a budget is the pass rush, with a lack of premium 4-3 edge rushers this offseason," said Rolfe.

"The main two options available are Dante Fowler Jr. and Chase Young, both of whom could be intriguing for the Bills. Fowler is likely to be the cheapest, with a projected average annual value of $5.2 million. Additionally, Fowler is coming off a 10.5-sack season, demonstrating how he can impact the opposing passing game.

"Chase Young is the younger option, but that comes with a higher projected cost ($17.5 million), and he has not proven himself to have the same ceiling in terms of sacks. Fowler would give the Bills a player who can disrupt opposing passing games without breaking the bank. It also puts Fowler on a team not far from competing for a Super Bowl, so it offers a win-win for both sides."

Both Fowler and Young haven't quite lived up to their pre-draft expectations. Fowler was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but may have just had his best year yet with the Washington Commanders in 2024, recording double-digit sacks for the first time since 2019.

As for Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he had a solid season with the New Orleans Saints, logging 5.5 sacks, but he is still very much in the prime of his career turning 26 this offseason.

Either or both of them would help the Bills get better this offseason.

