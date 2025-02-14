Former Buffalo Bills' draft bust continues new career in Seattle
While wanting to forget that his stint with the Buffalo Bills ever happened, one has to admire the failed first-round pick's dedication to the game.
In 2004, the Bills traded back into Round 1 to draft JP Losman with the hopes that the rocket-armed quarterback would be the franchise centerpiece that had been missing since Jim Kelly retired after the 1996 season.
Unfortunately, Losman's ego proved to be bigger than his arm and the once-promising prospect flamed out to the tune of a 10-23 record. The Tulane product completed fewer than 60 percent of his pass attempts as a Bill while accounting for 33 touchdown passes and 34 interceptions.
The 2005 Bills, who finished with the 28th-ranked passing attack, were 1-7 in games started by Losman that season. The team's offensive futility reached a level that earned Losman the "Just Punt" nickname from the disgruntled fan base. He posted a 49.6 completion percentage — the NFL's worst amongst quarterbacks with at least 220 pass attempts — and averaged fewer than 150 pass yards per game.
Nearly 20 years after his Bills' career unceremoniously ended, Losman is back in the football business. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Losman will join the Washington Huskies staff as assistant quarterbacks coach.
Losman, now 43 years old, joined the coaching ranks in 2017 as coaching intern for Clemson's Dabo Swinney. He was promoted to offensive analyst in 2020. The former No. 22 overall draft selection has been Oklahoma's assistant director of player personnel since 2022.
His post-Bills NFL career consisted of only three appearances, one for the Raiders in 2009 and two for the Dolphins in 2011. He was with the Seahawks in 2010, but never played.
