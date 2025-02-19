Kay Adams urges Bills to beef up defense with familiar veteran free agent
Brandon Beane, if you're listening, Up & Adams Show host Kay Adams has a plan for the Buffalo Bills' offseason.
Adams, a former NFL Network personality, urged Beane to focus on improving the Bills' defense as a way of supporting NFL MVP Josh Allen.
"I think it's clear with the way things unfolded in the playoffs that Brandon Beane's roster needs a few more pieces," said Adams. "Your first thought may be, 'oh, go get some weapons for Josh.' I don't know if I'm convinced that that's the route they're going to take. This is the second-highest scoring offense in the league last year."
While the Bills' offense thrived with an "everybody eats" approach, the defense wasn't as strong as in prior years under head coach Sean McDermott. Buffalo ranked 21st out of 32 teams in yards per play (5.52) allowed. Their 6.75 percent sack rate was 23rd best.
"If it were me, I'm revamping the defense. Do we see them take a swing at a Khalil Mack? Do they bring him to Buffalo, where he played college ball?" said Adams. "The Bills finished 18th in sacks this past season, so the pass rush surely can use a boost."
Although Mack turns 34 years old this month, he's coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl selections for the Los Angeles Chargers. The former UB product, who was drafted at No. 5 overall in 2014, made 50 of a possible 51 starts since being traded by the Chicago Bears in 2022.
RELATED: Bills' pass rusher surprises on Top 101 NFL Players of 2024 list
Mack, who recorded 17.0 sacks in 2023, totaled 6.0 sacks and 15 quarterback hits while making $19.2 million this past season. Set to become an unrestricted free agent, Spotrac projects the grizzled veteran gets a deal with a $20+ million average annual value. Although Mack is an attractive option, it's unlikely the Bills can find that much salary cap space.
"Fascinated by what Buffalo is going to do to support the MVP, to support Josh Allen on both sides of the ball. It's not going to be that easy," said Adams.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —