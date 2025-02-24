NFL Draft: Where the Bills pick and prime targets at each spot
The NFL Draft is still a couple of months away, but it's never too early to look ahead as Buffalo Bills' brass is undoubtedly doing, especially with the scouting combine on the horizon.
Besides, the draft for some fans, if not their favorite time of the NFL calendar, is certainly close to the top. Mock drafts are posted to social media at a dizzying rate, everyone is an armchair general manager and knows exactly what trade their team should execute and which player to take, and who are the hidden gems.
Of course, it's only February and we haven't even had free agency yet. Free agent additions, will directly affect what the teams will do in the draft. That still doesn't stop us from playing with various draft day trades and mocks. With that all in mind, take the following draft targets with a grain of salt, but we list out the Bills draft picks as they currently stand, and drop a few names that could be options for the Bills at those respective draft spots.
As we go through the prospects, one thing that stands out is the number of defensive tackles throughout the draft, from Round 1 through the end of the draft. The 2025 draft class is loaded with defensive interior talent. Potential edge prospects were plentiful as well, but what Beane decides to do come April's draft is anyone's guess, based on what we've seen in years past, don't be surprised if the Bills aren't picking at 30 in the first round. Alright, enough chatter, let's look at some potential targets at each of the Bills' draft positions.
Bills 2025 NFL Draft review:
Round 1 - Pick 30
Mykel Williams - DT - Ohio State
Kenneth Grant - DT - Michigan
Xavier Watts - S - Notre Dame
Round 2 - Pick 56
Tre Harris - WR- Ole Miss
Deone Walker - DT - Kentucky
J.T. Tuimoloau - Edge - Ohio State
Round 2 - Pick 62
Elic Ayomanor - WR- Stanford
Darien Porter - CB - Iowa State
Princely Umanmielen - Edge - Ole Miss
Round 4 -Pick 107
Bradyn Swinson - Edge - LSU
Tory Horton -WR - Colorado State
Billy Bowman Jr - S- Oklahoma
Round 4 - Pick 130
Oronde Gadsden II - TE - Syracuse
Jordan Hancock- CB - Ohio State
Darius Alexender - DT - Toledo
Round 5 - Pick 170
Raheim Sanders - RB - South Carolina
Teddye Buchanan - LB - Miami
Jamon Dumas-Johnson - LB - Kentucky
Round 5 - Pick 173
Rylie Mills - DT - Notre Dame
Marcus Tate - OG - Clemson
Oluwafemi Oladeio - LB - UCLA
Round 6 - Pick 176
Aeneas Peebles - DT - Virginia Tech
Jordan James - RB - Oregon
Cody Lindenberg - LB - Minnesota
Round 6 - Pick 203
Corey Kiner - RB - Cincinnati
Cam Jackson - DT - Florida
Clay Webb - OG - Jacksonville State
Round 6 - Pick 205
Kalel Mullings - RB - Michigan
Tonka Hemingway - DT - South Carolina
Kobe Hudson - WR - UCF
