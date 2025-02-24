Bills Central

NFL Draft: Where the Bills pick and prime targets at each spot

Looking at potential targets at each of the Buffalo Bills' draft positions.

Ronnie Eastham

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The NFL Draft is still a couple of months away, but it's never too early to look ahead as Buffalo Bills' brass is undoubtedly doing, especially with the scouting combine on the horizon.

Besides, the draft for some fans, if not their favorite time of the NFL calendar, is certainly close to the top. Mock drafts are posted to social media at a dizzying rate, everyone is an armchair general manager and knows exactly what trade their team should execute and which player to take, and who are the hidden gems.

Of course, it's only February and we haven't even had free agency yet. Free agent additions, will directly affect what the teams will do in the draft. That still doesn't stop us from playing with various draft day trades and mocks. With that all in mind, take the following draft targets with a grain of salt, but we list out the Bills draft picks as they currently stand, and drop a few names that could be options for the Bills at those respective draft spots.

As we go through the prospects, one thing that stands out is the number of defensive tackles throughout the draft, from Round 1 through the end of the draft. The 2025 draft class is loaded with defensive interior talent. Potential edge prospects were plentiful as well, but what Beane decides to do come April's draft is anyone's guess, based on what we've seen in years past, don't be surprised if the Bills aren't picking at 30 in the first round. Alright, enough chatter, let's look at some potential targets at each of the Bills' draft positions.

Bills 2025 NFL Draft review:

Buffalo Bills, Kenneth Grant
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 1 - Pick 30

Mykel Williams - DT - Ohio State
Kenneth Grant - DT - Michigan
Xavier Watts - S - Notre Dame

Round 2 - Pick 56

Tre Harris - WR- Ole Miss
Deone Walker - DT - Kentucky
J.T. Tuimoloau - Edge - Ohio State

Buffalo Bills, Princely Umanmielen
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Round 2 - Pick 62

Elic Ayomanor - WR- Stanford
Darien Porter - CB - Iowa State
Princely Umanmielen - Edge - Ole Miss

Round 4 -Pick 107

Bradyn Swinson - Edge - LSU
Tory Horton -WR - Colorado State
Billy Bowman Jr - S- Oklahoma

Buffalo Bills, Oronde Gadsden II
Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Round 4 - Pick 130

Oronde Gadsden II - TE - Syracuse
Jordan Hancock- CB - Ohio State
Darius Alexender - DT - Toledo

Round 5 - Pick 170

Raheim Sanders - RB - South Carolina
Teddye Buchanan - LB - Miami
Jamon Dumas-Johnson - LB - Kentucky

Buffalo Bills, Jordan James
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 5 - Pick 173

Rylie Mills - DT - Notre Dame
Marcus Tate - OG - Clemson
Oluwafemi Oladeio - LB - UCLA

Round 6 - Pick 176

Aeneas Peebles - DT - Virginia Tech
Jordan James - RB - Oregon
Cody Lindenberg - LB - Minnesota

Buffalo Bills, Cam Jackso
Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Round 6 - Pick 203

Corey Kiner - RB - Cincinnati
Cam Jackson - DT - Florida
Clay Webb - OG - Jacksonville State

Round 6 - Pick 205

Kalel Mullings - RB - Michigan
Tonka Hemingway - DT - South Carolina
Kobe Hudson - WR - UCF

Ronnie Eastham
RONNIE EASTHAM

