Former All-Pro could be inexpensive free-agent target for Bills
Another day, another potential free agent target hitting the market for the Buffalo Bills.
As the 2025 free agency period is set to open next week, the Bills must be creative about how they add to their roster. Buffalo currently ranks at No. 30 in cap space across the league. There have been many questions as to how the Bills will address filling holes on their roster, including at receiver, after the "everybody eats" approach in 2024.
General manager Brandon Beane may need to get creative with adding new pieces. One way to do so could be by adding veteran players who won't break the bank. Enter names like Tyler Lockett, who was released by the Seahawks on Wednesday.
One of the steadiest receivers in the league, Lockett is a former Pro Bowl receiver and three-time All-Pro selection as a return man. The Kansas State product was a Russell Wilson favorite during their time together in Seattle and he was able to produce even with receivers like D.K. Metcalf and Doug Baldwin in the fold during his 10 seasons in the Pacific Northwest.
Lockett has four career seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards and has seven seasons hauling in 50+ catches.
The emergence of Jaxson Smith-Njigba in 2024, however, led to a dip in production. Lockett can still be a productive player — 600 receiving yards on 49 receptions last season — but as he's set to turn 33 next season, he should be looking to play a more complimentary role for his next team.
Enter Buffalo, who boasts a receiving corps featuring a budding star in Khalil Shakir and second-year wideout Keon Coleman. Seeing how Shakir performed in 2024 and assuming Coleman takes a leap in Year 2, Lockett could be an interesting piece in Joe Brady's offense.
One other factor to consider here? Josh Allen, of course. Lockett would be receiving passes from the reigning league MVP if he joined the Bills. No slight to Wilson or Geno Smith, but Allen may be the best QB Lockett has ever played with in his career.
It will be interesting to see if Lockett winds up on Beane's radar. If he does, Buffalo could be adding a true pro and veteran presence to one of the younger receiving corps in the game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —