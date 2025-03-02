Potential Bills' RB draft targets amid James Cook contract drama
The Buffalo Bills and James Cook seem to be moving farther apart by the week.
The latest in this standoff with the Pro Bowl running back is he took a subtle shot at his lack of three-down usage in the AFC championship game. Ultimately, that lack of usage down the stretch led to the Bills falling a game short of the Super Bowl.
The situation has not hit its boiling point yet, but if it is going to happen, Buffalo must be prepared to explore other options.
Thankfully, this year’s running backs draft class is rich in talent. Several of them solidified themselves as legit prospects with how they performed at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
The big back at 6-foot and 220 pounds showed to be an athletic marvel. His 4.46 time in the 40-yard dash showed well for a back of his size. But he also performed well in the 10-yard split (1.54), vertical jump (38 feet), and broad jump (10-foot-10).
Hampton's strong day at the combine also go along with heavy production for the Tar Heels over the last two seasons. The 2024 season was the best of his time at UNC, as he finished with 2,033 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns.
With the Bills picking at No. 30 in the draft, they may need to consider using their first-round pick on Hampton if the Cook situation can't get figured out.
Quinson Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
The Buckeye backs who guided OSU back to a national championship this season will be linked forever. Both of them showed up in Indianapolis, posting combine performances that should solidify them as top-50 picks.
Judkins, who is listed at 6-foot and 221 pounds, has a frame similar to Hampton's as well as similar test numbers. He posted a 4.48 time in the 40, 1.51 in the 10-yard split, a 38.5-inch vertical, and an 11-foot broad jump (top among all RBs).
The production he showed throughout his time at both Ole Miss and Ohio State was also shown with how he caught the ball during on-field workouts.
As for Henderson, he is considered more of the lightning to Judkins' thunder. At 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds, the Hopewell, VA native finished slightly above his former backfield mate with a 4.43 time in the 40 and 38.5-inch vertical. He also posted a 1.52 in the 10-yard split and a 10.8 broad jump.
Henderson was able to have his most success with the Buckeyes since his freshman year while sharing the backfield with Judkins in 2024. Part of that was about staying healthy after combining for 18 games played in 2022 and 2023.
Both backs showed they can be lead guys when called upon, as well as contributors in committee approaches. Regardless, we should be hearing both names called early once the draft comes around in April.
Jaydon Blue, Texas
The former Longhorns back followed his most productive college season in 2024 with a strong showing at the combine. He posted a 4.38 time in the 40 and a 1.52 time in the 10-yard split.
Blue is a very similar prospect to Cook when he entered the league in 2022. At 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds, the former Texas RB is a slighter-framed, speedy back, who is known for making plays out of the backfield as a receiver. In 2024, Blue finished with 42 catches for 368 yards and six touchdowns, lifting his yards from scrimmage total to 1,098 and 14 total scores.
If Buffalo is to move in a different direction from Cook, Blue could be a possible player to fill his shoes with a similar skill set.
Brashard Smith, SMU
Smith's combine performance had some highs and lows, but he capitalized the day by running a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. The former SMU Mustang was able to show off the speed he put on display that pushed them to their first College Football Playoff.
After transferring from Miami and converting to RB from receiver, Smith totaled 1,659 yards and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2024.
The Bills may be intrigued by a back like Smith. Especially considering Brady's usage of receiving backs, like Ty Johnson this season or how he deployed Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the OC at LSU.
