Potential Bills' RB draft targets amid James Cook contract drama

Omarion Hampton scored a 9.93 out of 10.00 on his RAS Score.



He ranked 14 out of 1909 RB’s from 1987 to 2025 (Per: @MathBomb).



This was the #1 RAS Score amongst ALL 2025 RB’s.



Omarion Hampton also outmeasured Ashton Jeanty across the board, for what it’s worth.



1ST ROUND LOCK