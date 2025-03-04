Three-time All-Pro WR could be free agent target for Bills after being released
Many are yearning for the Buffalo Bills to bolster their receiving corps, and with the release of one of their AFC East rivals, one new name on the market could help them fill a void.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed Tuesday that the New York Jets would be releasing six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams. The move is projected to save them nearly $30 million in cap space for 2025.
Although the three-time first-team All-Pro is slowing down a touch here at the age of 32, he is still one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. He will be looking to extend a streak of five straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards in 2025 and he is up to 11,844 for his career.
Even in a "down" season in 2024, his 85 catches, 1,063 yards, and eight touchdowns were all figures that topped any team-highs for Bills' wideouts last season.
Adams' success in 2024 was also notable considering playing with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew for the Raiders, as well as his buddy Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, who had arguably the worst year of his Hall of Fame-level career.
Adams could be a viable piece in Buffalo's offense. Not only would he be playing with the reigning league MVP in Josh Allen, but he would also have a mix of other talented weapons in Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Dawson Knox, and Dalton Kincaid along with him. His addition could also be beneficial for developing a young receiver like Coleman, who is entering his second NFL season.
If the 32-year-old is willing to come to Buffalo on a modest deal, it makes all of the sense in the world for the Bills to be his next stop.
