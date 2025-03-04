Bills land All-American DT in post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft
Now that the NFL Combine is complete, mock draft season is heading into overdrive.
Many prospects showed their worth throughout last week's combine in Indianapolis. Some players, like Matthew Golden, benefitted from participating. Others made their money by taking part in team interviews. Buffalo Bills' brass was present and accounted for as general manager Brandon Beane seemingly rarely sleeps at this time of year.
NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein put his thoughts out there as to who could land where in his latest mock draft based on combine performances. He projected the Bills to secure one of the top defensive tackles in the class.
This time around, Ole Miss lineman Walter Nolen, who did not work out while in Indy, was on hand at the combine to meet with teams. Although there has been chatter about some character issues, he has the support of one of the greatest DTs of all time in Aaron Donald.
"I heard you said you're the next Aaron Donald, keep doing your thing man," said the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. "Hopefully you have a long career and better career than I did. I'll be looking out for you and see how this turns out for you. Good luck. Like I said, it's football, so have fun,"
Nolen's game has been compared to Donald's due to his athleticism and ability to penetrate into offensive backfields. The former Ole Miss Rebel was named a first-team All-American in 2024 for posting 48 total tackles, with 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
According to PFF, Nolen posted an 88.9 overall grade in 2024 and is the No. 16 prospect in the class. His showing at last month's Senior Bowl also brought comparisons to current Buffalo DT Ed Oliver.
Adding Nolen to the Bills front four could be a steal if they were to secure him with their current pick at No. 30. But considering some of the off-field concerns, one has to wonder if he fits the DNA and culture that Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott have prioritized since coming to Buffalo in 2017.
