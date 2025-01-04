Jon Gruden's MVP pick isn't good news for Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen
The NFL MVP race has been hotly contested in recent weeks. After it appeared that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was running away from the competition, things have tightened up dramatically.
At this point in time, with just one week left in the regular season, there is a very good chance that Allen will not end up winning the coveted award.
Jon Gruden, the longtime NFL coach and current analyst, spoke out with his thoughts about the MVP race. His opinion does not bode well for Allen, but it also doesn't bode well for Lamar Jackson.
He likely won't end up being correct with who he thinks should be the MVP, but it's an intriguing take nonetheless.
Joe Burrow would certainly be deserving of the MVP award as well. However, he is facing an uphill battle due to team success having a huge impact on who ends up winning.
Taking a closer look at the trio of potential quarterback candidates, they all have their own cases for the award.
Allen has played in 16 games, completing 63.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also recorded 531 yards and 12 more touchdowns on the ground.
Jackson has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,955 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He has compiled 852 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Burrow has racked up 4,641 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while completing 69.8 percent of his passes. He has totaled 202 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
Of course, there is still one game remaining for these three quarterbacks and the numbers will change.
However, it's a tight race and all of them are deserving of MVP recognition. It will be very interesting to see who ends up winning the award.
No matter who wins, the fans of the other two are going to be very angry that their candidate didn't come out on top.
