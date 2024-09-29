Josh Allen hints time was right for Bills to divorce Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs is gone and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen-led offense is thriving.
Allen threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers in Buffalo's Monday Night Football dismantling of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Through the first three games, six different players have caught touchdown passes from the Bills' QB1.
Allen was asked about his receivers buying into the "everybody eats" mentality, and his answer alluded to the absence of Diggs.
"I know there's a lot of people talking out there. I’m not trying to tear down anybody. I’ve loved everybody that I’ve played with. You don't have to tear other people down to build each other up. We're building each other up right now, and that's all we're trying to do. We're trying to stay together as a team," said Allen.
Asked what he "means by that," Buffalo's franchise field general seemingly confirmed what others have been implying.
“You know what I mean. You know what I mean. Whether it was former players, and, again, I love 14. I still do, but everyone wants to keep making this thing a thing," said Allen. "We're so focused on what's going on inside of our building and that's the only thing that we're caring about right now."
Even before his most-recent comments about "14," there appeared to be a drop-off in chemistry between Allen and his former WR1. Although it likely never rose to the level of a rift, it was not all sunshine and rainbows between the two offensive stars.
Many would argue that Allen is playing "freer" since the departure of Diggs, no longer having to worry about feeding an unreasonable number of targets to his overly-animated receiver.
As life without Diggs continues, there's no reason to think Allen demanded that the front office rid the team of its top receiving target, but the franchise quarterback almost certainly didn't object to the idea.
Allen is the most important figure in the building right now, a true generational talent. He may not have the final say, but it's hard to believe that the Bills make the Diggs trade without Allen's stamp of approval.
After a wonderful honeymoon phase, the relationship had seemingly run its course and Allen appears to have recognized that.
Thus far, it's looking like a true case of addition by subtraction.
