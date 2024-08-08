Josh Allen loves 'those types of guys' like Bills small-school tight end
It's been a long road traveled for Buffalo Bills' roster hopeful Zach Davidson as the former Division II tight end continues to work toward achieving his NFL dream.
After COVID led to the cancellation of the 2020 DII football season, Davidson went to the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 168 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2024, however, the tall tight end is still looking for his first game action.
Davidson spent his rookie season on the Vikings' Practice Squad before landing on with the Bills as a P-Squad player in 2022. His 2023 campaign ended before it started with Buffalo placing the former fifth-round pick on Injured Reserve.
Back on the field this summer, Davidson is widely-viewed as one of the pleasant surprises at Bills training camp. Buffalo starting quarterback Josh Allen suggested that the roster underdog is making a strong case to stick around.
"He's been making plays. He's been popping on film. Whatever way you look at it, he's making Beane's decisions very, very difficult," said Allen.
The Bills' QB1 hasn't been the only one talking about Davidson's practice performances.
"He's done enough where guys in every room [have noticed]. He's a 6-foot-6, 6-foot-7 guy that can move. He can go up and catch the ball. Again, another guy that is running to the football after the play, making the extra block, doing things the right way," said Allen. "You'd love to have those types of guys on your team. It'll be a big preseason for him and hopefully he can go out there and make some plays for us."
RELATED: Joe Brady loves everything about breakout Bills TE
With the first-team offense scheduled to play only one quarter, Davidson will likely see plenty of reps during Saturday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears in Orchard Park.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —