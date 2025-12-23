'Sore' Josh Allen sidelined for Bills' practice with Eagles on deck

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen played through a foot injury during the second half against the Cleveland Browns on December 21, and he's apparently feeling the effects two days later.

Changing their usual practice schedule due to Christmas this week, the Bills made Allen a non-participant on Tuesday in Orchard Park.

The quarterback, who banged up his foot while falling to the ground on a near safety in the final minute of the first half against the Browns, was one of eight players listed as unavailable by Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday. Buffalo hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on December 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

"No real changes. Today was just a chance to get around him a little bit and see how he's feeling," said McDermott. "Obviously, sore. He's not going to practice today. We'll see how tomorrow goes."

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

With Allen sidelined, backup Mitch Trubisky will handle QB1 duties. The Bills no longer have the option of deploying practice squad QB Shane Buechele after the Kansas City Chiefs claimed him on Monday.

"Mitch will do most of the work today. It's pretty much a walkthrough for us anyway," said McDermott.

The incident

Trying to avoid the Browns' pass rush on a second-down drop back late in the first half, Allen ran toward his own goal line before finally giving himself up. As he fell to the ground, winding up in the front of the end zone, the quarterback tweaked his foot.

RELATED: Josh Allen makes strong statement promoting James Cook for major NFL award

After running one more play, Allen limped off to the bench and eventually into the tunnel. The Bills announced that he "had X-rays on his foot and has been cleared to return" prior to the start of the second half. He did not miss a snap because of the injury.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Both Cleveland players were credited with a half of sack on the play | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Postgame reassurance

Allen assured the TV audience that "it's all good" during an on-field postgame interview. He offered a little more detail during his postgame press conference.

RELATED: Sean McDermott reveals management plan for Bills' essential TE fighting knee injury

"I just tweaked my foot a little bit, just flamed up on me a little bit, pain subsided, so we're good," said Allen following the 23-20 road win.

How's Josh Allen's foot feeling after the W?



"We're gravy baby. It's all good."@EvanWashburn getting the latest pic.twitter.com/X9Cn6lYbzl — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025

Tuesday's non-participants

In addition to Allen, the following Bills' players were not available for Tuesday's practice - defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, kicker Matt Prater, safety Jordan Poyer, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, tight end Dalton Kincaid, nickel cornerback Cam Lewis and defensive end Joey Bosa.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) looks for a flag after Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) breaks up a pass at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —