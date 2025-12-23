How close are Bills to AFC No. 1 seed after win at Browns?

The Buffalo Bills eked out a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and that helped make their magic number 1 to make the postseason for a team-record seventh straight season.

However, the Bills are still a game behind the New England Patriots, who overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, in the AFC East.

There is still a slim chance for the Bills to secure the top overall seed in the AFC, but a lot of things would have to go their way. For now, here is where they stand in the conference's rankings.

X - Clinched playoff berth

Y - Can clinch playoff berth Monday night

Division Leaders

1. Denver Broncos (12-3) - Lost to Jaguars 24-20 (X)

2. New England Patriots (12-3) - Defeated Ravens 28-24 (X)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) - Defeated Broncos 34-20 (Y)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) - Defeated Lions 29-24

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence accounted for four touchdowns in the Jags' win in Denver, their sixth straight, and Jaylen Warren ran for 143 yards and two scores in a victory for the Steelers, which earned them their 19th-straight non-losing season.

Pittsburgh is now in a position to clinch the AFC North in Week 17 with a win or a Ravens loss thanks to Sunday's results and become a likely opponent for the Bills in the wild-card round.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wild Cards

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) - Defeated Cowboys 34-17 (Y)

6. Buffalo Bills (11-4) - Defeated Browns 23-20 (Y)

7. Houston Texans (10-5) - Defeated Raiders 23-21

Justin Herbert threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys, whom the Chargers blanked in the second half for a victory, and Derek Stingley Jr. had his first career pick-six to get the Texans their seventh straight win, although it wasn't pretty.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Houston Texans linebacker E.J. Speed (45) follows Stingley Jr. at left. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In the Hunt

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks to the locker room following the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

8. Indianapolis Colts (8-6) - vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football

9. Baltimore Ravens (7-8) - Lost to Patriots 28-24

The Ravens saw Lamar Jackson leave with a back injury and curiously didn't use Derrick Henry down the stretch as they blew their lead, but the big game is on Monday night. If the Niners hand the Colts their fifth straight loss, then the Jaguars, Chargers and Bills will all clinch playoff spots and Houston's magic number will be 1.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) is brought down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The playoff picture is going to look very different than 2024, at least in terms of division winners, but not getting eliminated is the one rule all teams, including the Bills, must follow as the path to Super Bowl 60 narrows.

