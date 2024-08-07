Bills release first depth chart of 2024 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills have released their first depth chart of the 2024 campaign, this ahead of their upcoming preseason clash with the Chicago Bears. We’re still several weeks out from the start of the regular season, and thus, additional changes will ultimately occur; that said, the team’s debut depth chart gives us an at least initial idea of how the roster is shaking out and an understanding of where the team views certain players in relation to others.
There’s nothing particularly shocking about this first lineup; Mack Hollins is listed as the team’s primary X wide receiver over rookie Keon Coleman, but that’s to be expected given the fact that the 21-year-old has not yet taken a snap in NFL action (he’ll likely be atop the depth chart by the time the preseason concludes). Ty Johnson is listed as the No. 2 running back above rookie Ray Davis, but this, again, isn’t necessarily surprising given Davis’ inexperience and ball security issues throughout training camp.
There are also few surprises defensively, with both Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford listed as the outside cornerbacks despite Kaiir Elam’s strong training camp. Damar Hamlin is listed as the starting safety alongside Taylor Rapp; he entered camp in a three-way battle for the role with veteran Mike Edwards and rookie Cole Bishop, but the other competitors are currently sidelined with hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively. Bishop is listed as the second-team safety.
Reclamation project K.J. Hamler appears to have the early lead in the team’s returner battle, as he’s listed as both its kickoff and punt returner. Receiver Andy Isabella is listed as the team’s second punt returner while rookie nickel defender Daequan Hardy is its second kickoff returner.
Buffalo will commence its 2024 preseason slate this Saturday in a 1:00 p.m. bout against the Chicago Bears.
