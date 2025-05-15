Bills Central

NFL analyst predicts whether 'intriguing' Keon Coleman will earn Josh Allen's trust

The Buffalo Bills have been on the edge of the Super Bowl since Josh Allen was drafted. Could this 2nd year playmaker be one of the big difference-makers in 2025?

Brian Letscher

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) warms up before the game.
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) warms up before the game. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fans and the media alike called out the Buffalo Bills for not going out and getting a prime-time free WR1 either in free agency or the draft. One NFL analyst thinks they may already have that player in the building.

The Bills drafted second-year WR Keon Coleman out of Florida State with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, anticipating the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder with the 38-inch vertical would come in and contribute immediately to a Bills offense that lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Colemanstarted out strong, apexing with a four-catch, 125-yard day against the Tennessee Titans in late October. But the rookie's ascension was curtailed by a nagging wrist injury in early November.

Keon Coleman
Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch and scores a touchdown. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As the Bills approach 2025 with a revamped roster, including the additions of Joshua Palmer, Elijiah Moore and Laviska Shenault Jr. at WR, they'll still need Coleman to make a second-year leap. Ben Solak of ESPN feels that given Coleman's rookie flashes, that level up is on the way.

Bills GM Brandon Beane reveals level of concern with WR Keon Coleman

"The big-bodied, contested-catch expert from Florida State was exactly that for the Bills in his rookie season — a big-play ball winner who saw 39 of his 57 targets against man coverage, " Solak writes," Though he typically wins with physicality, Coleman showed enough wiggle in his routes and surprising shiftiness after the catch such that there's an exciting profile in there. He'll get a bigger route tree and more opportunities in Year 2, and he should continue earning quarterbackJosh Allen's trust."

Josh Allen, Keon Coleman
Oct 6, 2024; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) after a touchdown. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Coleman's ability to produce like the first player taken in the second round of an NFL draft will be key to the Bills finally reaching the Super Bowl. Josh Allen and Coleman started off strong together. If Coleman can continue to mature and improve as the Bills hope he will, Buffalo will be glad they stuck to their homegrown talent.

