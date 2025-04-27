Buffalo Bills surprising miss on local All-American as Shaun Dolac signs with Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are reported to be signing University of Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac as an undrafted free agent.
A local Buffalo high school and college star who many believed would join his hometown Buffalo Bills, either a late round pick or as an UDFA.
Listed at 6'1" and 225 pounds and leading the nation in tackles with 168, while registering 18.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five interceptions and five pass breakups, Dolac wasn't invited to the NFL combine.
At the Bills' local pro day, however, he had an unofficial 40 yard time of 4.55, a 35.5-inch vertical, and 25 reps on the bench press — numbers that would have ranked him in the Top 7 among linebackers at the combine.
Apparently that wasn't enough for the Bills to keep Dolac close. Or the hometown hero decided he wanted a change of scenery. Either way, Dolac heads to the West Coast in hopes of impressing Sean McVay and the Rams.
