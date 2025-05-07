Bills Central

Buffalo's oft-injured Bosa gets love from ex-Bill sack king who walked the same road

A retired NFL sack leader who made the same cross-country trip to the Buffalo Bills, has some words of encouragement for Joey Bosa.

Brian Letscher

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) warms up prior to the game.
In January, the Buffalo Bills signed ex-Charger, Joey Bosa, one of the NFL's sack-leaders over the last nine seasons. It's a move that was met with mixed reviews given Bosa's history of injuries and missed games over the last three seasons.

One former pass rusher who also made the exact same journey from the Chargers to the Bills — also after injuries threatened to derail his career — is 2006 NFL sack leader and two-time All-Pro, Shawne Merriman.

Speaking with Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" on Monday, Merriman had some encouraging words for Bosa, both on playing in Buffalo and Bosa's ability to contribute to the Bills making a real run at the Super Bowl.

"Going out there and playing for the Bills was probably one of the best experiences of my life. I wish every player got a chance to go out [to Buffalo] and feel that and see that...Joey's gonna see it and...it feels like you're playing for family," Merriman said, "It's the craziest thing ever."

After a series of injuries, Merriman was released by the Chargers in 2010. The Bills picked him up right away but Merriman subsequently strained his Achilles tendon in his first workout in Buffalo. He played a total of fifteen games for the Bills, registering two sacks.

While Merriman's time with the Bill's was short-lived it clearly had an impact. His affection for the organizational culture and fanbase was clear -- as was his belief that Bosa could have a significant effect on Buffalo's young defensive players.

"They love experience in that lockerroom. They got some young guys there and having Joey there, in that system, as a leader -- everybody's going to be looking up to him and learning from him. I wish him the best -- I think he's got a lot left in the tank."

The Bills Mafia and everyone in Buffalo's football building are hoping that Merriman's prediction is accurate. If so, Bosa could be a real factor in moving Buffalo past some stiff AFC competition and QB's.

