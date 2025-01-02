NFL legend's son could get huge opportunity for Buffalo Bills in Week 18
The Buffalo Bills are not expected to play many of their starters in Week 18 against the New England Patriots. However, they will still be trying to pull off a win over the AFC East rivals with their backups in an attempt to move to 14-3 to end the season.
While the starters may not be playing, fans will get to enjoy seeing a lot of players get a chance to make an impact. One of those players is the son of NFL legend Frank Gore.
Frank Gore Jr. may not end up being given a huge amoung of playing time, but there is a chance that he will get on the field. He has become a fan-favorite for the Bills and it would be great to see him find some success against the Patriots.
His dad played one season in Buffalo. During the 2019 season, he ended up carrying the football 166 times for 599 yards and two touchdowns.
So far during his rookie season, Gore Jr. has not played a game for the Bills.
During his college career, Gore Jr. put up big numbers. He racked up 4,022 yards and 26 touchdowns on 759 carries. Those numbers average out to a solid 5.3 yards per carry.
In addition to his work on the ground, Gore Jr. ended up catching 75 passes for 692 yards and four touchdowns.
Perhaps, if given a chance this week, the younger Gore can start making a name for himself in the NFL. He has shown off potential, but has yet to get on the field.
This could be a prime opportunity for him. It will be interesting to see if he factors into the game plan this week or not.
It would be an awesome story to see Gore Jr. follow in his father's footsteps and find NFL success. Watching legacy players is always entertaining as is, but seeing them live up to their family name is a much more rare occasion.
All of that being said, there appears to be a legitimate chance that Gore could see the field this week. It's not a guarantee, but there is definitely a potential opportunity on the horizon for him in Week 18.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —